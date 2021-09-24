 
     
CNCAV: 19,981 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

vaccin femeie

A number of 19,918 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 17,062 represent the first dose and 2,919 - the second dose, according to a report issued on Friday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 10,026,290 doses have been administered to 5,443,553 people, of whom 5,311,767 have received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours, there were 3 side effects, all of which were general, Agerpres.ro informs.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,137 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,822 local and 15,315 general.

