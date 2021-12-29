CNCAV: 25,595 persons get COVID-19 vaccines in 24hrs; 5,972 get first dose

A number of 25,595 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, out of which 5,972 represent first doses, 5,690 second doses and 13,933 third doses, the National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, a number of 15,821,877 vaccine doses have been administered to 7,934,789 persons, 7,811,111 having gotten the complete vaccine series and 1,997,376 also having gotten the third or booster shot.

Six adverse reactions, all general, were registered over the past 24 hours, Agerpres.ro informs.

A total of 19,703 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines have been registered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 2,147 local and 17,556 general.