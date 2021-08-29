 
     
CNCAV: 5,620 people have been vaccinated against COVID in the last 24 hours

Medic Hub
vaccinare copii

A total of 5,620 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 3,587 are the first dose and 2,033 the second dose, according to a Sunday's report by the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19.

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,748,576 doses have been administered for 5,234,978 people, of whom 5,116,951 have received the full schedule.

In the last 24 hours, four side effects have been reported, all of which are general.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,002 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,809 local and 15,193 general.

AGERPRES

