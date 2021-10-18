CNCAV: 62,056 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs

A number of 62,056 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 31,958 represent the first dose, 6,644 - the second dose and 23,454 - the third dose, informed, on Monday, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 11,237,605 doses of vaccine were administered to 6,013,059 people, of which 5,689,431 received the complete scheme and 550,530 were immunized with the third dose.

In the past 24 hours there have been 38 side effects to the vaccine recorded, eight local and 30 systemic, Agerpres informs.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,827 side effects recorded to COVID vaccines, 1,917 local and 15,910 systemic.