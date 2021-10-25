CNCAV: 66,880 persons vaccinated in Bucharest Friday through Monday; 33,790 vaccinated during 'Vaccination Marathon'

A number of 66,880 people were vaccinated in the Capital City from Friday, 8.00, until Monday, the same hour, of whom 33,790 during the "Vaccination Marathon," informed the National Coordinating Committee of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

By vaccination centres during the marathon, the situation looked as follows:

* Romexpo - 7,202;* Metropolitan Circus - 4,583;* Senior Club - 3,863;* Liberty Centre/Sf. Andrei - 4,141;* Children's Palace - 8,100;* National Library - 5,901.The "Vaccination for Life Marathon" began in the six centres on Friday, at 8.00 am, and ended on Monday morning. The marathon was organized by CNCAV, together with the Bucharest-based "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy, the Bucharest College of Physicians, the Public Health Directorate in Bucharest, the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration, the General City Hall and the Ministry of Culture.Vaccines were available at the centers:* Sector 1: Romexpo - 8 points (4 Pfizer, 1 Modern, 3 Janssen);* Sector 2: Metropolitan Circus - 7 points (3 Pfizer, 3 Janssen, 1 AstraZeneca);* Sector 3: National Library - 10 points (5 Pfizer, 1 Modern, 4 Janssen);* Sector 4: Children's Palace - 15 points (8 Pfizer, 2 Modern, 5 Janssen);* Sector 5: Liberty Mall/ Sf. Andrei Centre - 5 points (4 Pfizer, 1 Janssen);* Sector 6: "Mihai Eminescu" Senior Club - 4 points (2 Pfizer, 2 Janssen).