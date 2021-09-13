CNCAV: 8,040 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours a number of 8,040 doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered, 5,534 first doses and 2,506 second doses.

As of December 2002, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, there have been 9,880,294 vaccine doses administered to 5,328,254 people, of whom 5,213,307 received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours there have been 11 adverse reactions registered, of which one local type and 10 general type, agerpres.ro informs.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,081 adverse reactions registered for the COVID vaccines, 1,817 local types and 15,254 general types.