CNCAV: 82,614 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours, of whom 43,257 with first dose

A total of 82,614 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 43,257 represent the first dose, 16,844 - the second dose and 22,513 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Thursday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 13,004,585 doses of vaccine were administered to 7,190,510 people, of whom 6,445,584 received the full schedule and 947,903 were immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, there were 44 side effects, three local and 41 general.In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 18,692 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,002 local and 16,690 general.