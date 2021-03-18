CNCAV, after decision of European Agency of Medicine on AstraZeneca vaccine: We encourage reporting of all adverse reactions

The benefit - risk report for COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca remains unmodified; the benefits of vaccinating exceeding the risks presented by adverse effects, specified on Thursday evening, the National Committee for Coordinating Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), mentioning one of the conclusions of the committee for evaluating the risk in matter of pharmacovigilance within the European Agency of Medicine.

"Vaccination remains the only safe and efficient solution for defeating the COVID-19 pandemic, and the vaccines used in Romania are authorized by the European Agency of Medicine, the most rigorous decisional forum, which reunites experts at an European level. We encourage monitoring and reporting all adverse reactions, from both the beneficiaries of the vaccination, as well as from health professionals. CNCAV assures the population of its full transparency and responsibility in swiftly communication of all information of interest, so that the vaccination process can be done in a favorable and safe environment for all people who wish to be immunized against COVID-19," CNCAV says, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.