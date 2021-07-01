CNCAV: Almost 19,000 persons immunised in past 24 hrs, of whom half with first dose

In the past 24 hours, 18,997 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 12,867 - Pfizer, 5,151 - Johnson & Johnson, 583 - Moderna and 369 - AstraZeneca, according to a report sent by the National Coordinating Committee on Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19.

According to CNCAV, in the same period, 9,672 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 9,325 with the second.

As of December 27, 2020, 8,997,086 doses were given to 4,734,911 people, of whom 190,048 received a first dose and 4,544,863 the second.In the past 24 hours, 14 side effects were reported, all systemic.Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,601 adverse reactions recorded to COVID vaccines, 1,779 local and 14,822 systemic.