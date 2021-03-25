 
     
CNCAV: New batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Romania

AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca vaccin

A new batch of AstraZeneca vaccines - 48,000 shots - will arrive on Thursday in Romania, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the transport is ensured by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The doses will be stored at the National Storage Center of the Cantacuzino Institute, and will be distributed in the following period to the existing regional centers nationwide.

Until now, according to CNCAV, there were 840,400 AstraZeneca doses received, and 360,250 people have been vaccinated as of February 15.

stiripesurse.ro
×

