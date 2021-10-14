 
     
CNCAV: New batch of Moderna anti-COVID vaccine to reach Romania

A new batch of 355,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will reach Romania on Friday, informs the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

The transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The doses will be deposited at the National Company "Unifarm" SA, and in the next period they will be distributed to the existing regional centres at the national level.

To date, 2,472,000 Moderna doses have been received, and 764,315 have already been used to immunize the population, Agerpres informs.

