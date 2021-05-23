CNCAV: New tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine reaches Romania

A new Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine tranche has entered Romania on Sunday, with the 108,000 doses to reach the National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development "Cantacuzino" on Monday, according to the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

The transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the next period they will be distributed to the existing regional centres at the national level.

The National Storage Centre for Vaccines against COVID-19 within the "Cantacuzino" Institute is fully authorized and endorsed by the National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority that has competence in the field of medicinal products for human use, the same source shows.

To date, Romania has received 2,330,880 doses of vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and as of February 15, 743,956 have already been used to immunise the population.