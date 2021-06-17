CNCAV's Gheorghita: Nearly 25 pct of eligible population is vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

Vaccination coverage at national level is almost 25 pct of the eligible population, on Thursday announced the Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, at the online conference "COVID-19 Pandemic: Vaccines. Vaccination", organized by the Academy of Medical Sciences.

According to the said physician, the highest rate of vaccination coverage is recorded in Bucharest - almost 45 pct of the eligible population - and Cluj County - with more than 41 pct.

"It is important to increase the number of general practitioners' offices in which they vaccinate. There are currently more than 2,360 GPs practices that have vaccination activity, most of which have received vaccine from Johnson & Johnson company and have so far been given over 167,000 doses of vaccine in family medicine offices," Valeriu Gheorghita said.

"An important element that we are considering - the transition from vaccination in fixed centres to vaccination in the drive-through centre and through mobile teams. Here we are talking about the concept of 'The City vaccinates the village'. Every day, a mobile team will be in a commune, in a rural locality in the next period, that by the end of August, in the more than 2,862 communes in Romania we have mobile teams to ensure the population's access to vaccination, in order to prepare us very well for the next period, which may be associated with another wave of disease and whose amplitude and duration we hope will be as small as possible, because the probability of getting sick, of recrudescence especially by increasing circulation with the Delta strain is very high. (....) The tendency is to mobilize as many mobile teams as possible, especially to rural areas," the military doctor said.

For his part, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said that vaccination is the solution to "hand" until an treatment "that works" occurs.

The National Institute of Public Health reported on Thursday that, by 13 June, 2,188 sequences have been reported and 1,588 cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus which "cause concern" were confirmed. Of the 1,588 cases with variants of SARS-CoV-2 that "cause concern", 1,525 are with the British variant (B.1.1.7), 11 with the South African variant (B.1.351), 17 with the Brazilian variant (P.1) and 35 with the Indian variant (B.1.617.2).