CNSU approves allocation of 9 modular constructions for epidemiological triage centers in Olt, Timis

cabina triaj spital

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, on Monday, by a decision, the removal from the state reserves of nine light constructions from modulated elements for making operational some observational/epidemiological triage centers at hospitals in the counties of Olt and Timis.

The CNSU Decision 88/2021 proposed to the Government to approve the removal from the state reserves of three light constructions of modulated elements equipped with a heating system and four beds with complete equipment each, for making operational some observational/epidemiological triage centers at the Slatina County Emergency Hospital, Caracal Municipal Hospital and Corabia City Hospital in Olt County.

For Timis County, it is proposed to the Executive to approve the removal from the state reserves of six such constructions for making operational some observational/epidemiological triage centers at the "Louis Turcanu" Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children and the Dr.Vic,or Babes Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases and for serving the anti-COVID post-vaccination at Shopping City and Selgros centers, Agerpres informs.

 

