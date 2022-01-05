 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CNSU proposes holding activities at capacity of 50% and reduced to 30% if incidence exceeds 1/1000

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam stadion arena nationala

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) proposes that a series of activities, such as sports or cultural competitions, be allowed at a capacity of 50%, if the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days is less than or equal to 1/1,000 inhabitants, Agerpres reports.

If this rate increases, participation will be allowed only up to 30% of the maximum capacity of the spaces.

It is further proposed that participation will be permitted only for persons who are vaccinated, who show negative RT-PCR test (not older than 72 hours) or rapid antigen test (not older than 48 hours), or for those have gone through the disease.

The only exception to the 1/1000 incidence rate is for economic operators in the preparation, marketing and consumption of food and / or alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, such as restaurants and cafes. In their case, the activity will be allowed up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space in the time interval 5.00-22.00 in the counties / localities where the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days is less than or equal to 3/1,000 inhabitants.

If the incidence rate is higher than 3/1,000 inhabitants, the activity of restaurants and terraces will be allowed up to 30% of the maximum capacity.

At the same time, according to the CNSU proposal, sports competitions, in closed or open spaces, will be organized only between 5.00-22.00, with the participation of spectators up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space, ensuring a minimum distance of 2 meters between people and wearing a protective mask, in the counties / localities where the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days is less than or equal to 1/1,000 inhabitants.

If the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days is greater than 1/1,000 inhabitants, the participation of spectators will be allowed up to 30% of the maximum capacity of the space.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.