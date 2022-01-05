CNSU proposes holding activities at capacity of 50% and reduced to 30% if incidence exceeds 1/1000

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) proposes that a series of activities, such as sports or cultural competitions, be allowed at a capacity of 50%, if the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days is less than or equal to 1/1,000 inhabitants, Agerpres reports.

If this rate increases, participation will be allowed only up to 30% of the maximum capacity of the spaces.It is further proposed that participation will be permitted only for persons who are vaccinated, who show negative RT-PCR test (not older than 72 hours) or rapid antigen test (not older than 48 hours), or for those have gone through the disease.The only exception to the 1/1000 incidence rate is for economic operators in the preparation, marketing and consumption of food and / or alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, such as restaurants and cafes. In their case, the activity will be allowed up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space in the time interval 5.00-22.00 in the counties / localities where the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days is less than or equal to 3/1,000 inhabitants.If the incidence rate is higher than 3/1,000 inhabitants, the activity of restaurants and terraces will be allowed up to 30% of the maximum capacity.At the same time, according to the CNSU proposal, sports competitions, in closed or open spaces, will be organized only between 5.00-22.00, with the participation of spectators up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space, ensuring a minimum distance of 2 meters between people and wearing a protective mask, in the counties / localities where the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days is less than or equal to 1/1,000 inhabitants.If the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days is greater than 1/1,000 inhabitants, the participation of spectators will be allowed up to 30% of the maximum capacity of the space.