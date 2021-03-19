CNSU updates list of countries with traveler quarantine requirement

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated today the list of high infection risk countries / areas / territories for which travelers to Romania shall be put in a 14-day quarantine.According to CNSU Decision No. 18, the list is as follows:
* the territory of the Wallis and Futuna Islands
* the Czech Republic
* Estonia
* Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba
* Montenegro
* Hungary
* Seychelles
* Serbia
* Jordan
* Malta
* Lebanon
* San Marino
* Cyprus
* Palestine
* Sweden
* Poland
* Slovakia
* Bahrain
* Italy
* Slovenia
* Israel
* Aruba
* North Macedonia
* the Republic of Moldova
* France
* Monaco
* Bulgaria
* Kosovo
* Andorra
* Brazil
* Kuwait
* the Isle of Man
* Uruguay
* the Netherlands
* Latvia
* Luxembourg
* Austria
* Puerto Rico
* Albania
* Saint Lucia
* the United Arab Emirates
* Chile
* the Maldives
* Belgium
* the Turks and Caicos Islands
* Bosnia and Herzegovina
* the UK
* South Africa.
AGERPRES