CNSU updates list of countries with traveler quarantine requirement

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated today the list of high infection risk countries / areas / territories for which travelers to Romania shall be put in a 14-day quarantine.

According to CNSU Decision No. 18, the list is as follows:

* the territory of the Wallis and Futuna Islands* the Czech Republic* Estonia* Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba* Montenegro* Hungary* Seychelles* Serbia* Jordan* Malta* Lebanon* San Marino* Cyprus* Palestine* Sweden* Poland* Slovakia* Bahrain* Italy* Slovenia* Israel* Aruba* North Macedonia* the Republic of Moldova* France* Monaco* Bulgaria* Kosovo* Andorra* Brazil* Kuwait* the Isle of Man* Uruguay* the Netherlands* Latvia* Luxembourg* Austria* Puerto Rico* Albania* Saint Lucia* the United Arab Emirates* Chile* the Maldives* Belgium* the Turks and Caicos Islands* Bosnia and Herzegovina* the UK* South Africa.

