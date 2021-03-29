Coach Mutu, on Hungarian players' racist behavior in U21 match: Hope UEFA makes right decision

The head coach of the national youth team, Adrian Mutu, on Monday commented in an online press conference, upon the racist behavior of some Hungarian players towards the Romanians in the direct match of the European Under-21 Championship, saying that such things have no place in sports and hopes that UEFA will make the right decision in this case.

He stated that he did not hear the Hungarian players calling the Romanians "gypsies" during the match, but mentioned that the incident was communicated to him by the players at the end of the match.

"Honestly, I didn't hear what happened in the field. It wouldn't have been smart for them to shout out and even in English some racist phrases because they would probably have been eliminated immediately by the referee. But the boys told me after that what happened. It's a very ugly thing. These things go beyond football. It's about respect. Things like that are not welcome and have no place in sports. I hope UEFA makes the right decision for the good of all, not only ours," Mutu said.

At the end of the match Hungary - Romania, score 1-2, held in Budapest, captain Marius Marin wrote on a social network site that his opponents called the "tricolors" "gypsies". "These gypsies, as you call us on the field, beat you 2-1. Let's go Romania!," Marius Marin wrote on his personal Instagram account after the game. Subsequently, the Romanian Football Federation informed UEFA about this incident.