Coach Petrescu: Most important in the match against Dinamo Kyiv is to help the Ukrainian people

The coach of the CFR Cluj football team, Dan Petrescu, said on Wednesday that the most important thing in the match that his team will play against Dinamo Kyiv is to be able to help the Ukrainian people.

"When I was asked if I agreed with the match being played, I immediately said yes, even if the time is not the best for me and my players; we are coming after two painful defeats and it was not easy to accept such a match, but that does not bother me now, what is important is peace and we want peace, we want it to be quiet and if we can help someone dear, especially the Ukrainian people, especially Uncle Mircea Lucescu, whom everyone appreciates and knows - he is the best coach in the history of Romania - so much the better. We gladly accepted this match, and to me the result does not matter today, it only matters that we play (...) and please the fans. The most important thing is the Ukrainian people. At this point, I hope to help them, to get as much revenue as possible. The coaches and I have bought as many tickets as possible and we hope to help. We realise how important it is for those in Ukraine who have left their home and are not at home," said Petrescu.

He visited, on Wednesday, together with the coach of the Dinamo Kyiv team, Mircea Lucescu, and Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu, an integrated support centre for Ukraine refugees set up in a hotel in Cluj-Napoca.

Also on Wednesday, at 21:30hrs, CFR 1907 Cluj and Dinamo Kyiv football teams were scheduled for a charity match for peace, with the funds raised to be donated to Ukraine refugees.