Coal production drops 11.6pct in Q1 2024; imports up 35.8pct

Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first three months of this year, 511,600 tonnes of oil equivalent, by 11.6% lower (minus 66,900 toe) compared to the same period in 2023, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the last forecast of the energy balance, the National Strategy and Forecast Commission indicated that, until 2026, the dynamics of the coal production and imports are expected to decrease, as other energy production facilities will be put into operation.Thus, in 2024, production will decrease by 6.7pct (down to 2.525 million toe) and imports by 6.7pct (down to 195,000 toe), in 2025 by 8.6pct (down to 2.31 million toe), respectively by 4.5pct (down to 185,000 toe), and in 2026 by 10.2pct (down to 2.075 million toe), respectively by 2.5pct (down to 180,000 toe).