Coal production increases by 1.5% in first 10 months of 2022

kazahstan rusia carbune

Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first ten months of 2022, 2.565 million tons of oil equivalent, being 1.5% (38,300 toe) higher than in the same period in 2021, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.

During the mentioned period, Romania imported 350,600 toe of net coal, 30,500 toe (8%) less than the amount imported last year in the same period.

The National Strategy and Forecasting Commission estimates for 2022 a coal production of 3.325 million tp, up 10.1% compared to 2021, and imports of 420,000 tp, up 2.8%. For 2023, CNSP forecasts a production of 3.595 million toe, up by 8.1%, and imports of 420,000 toe, down by 0.1%.

