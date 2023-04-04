Code Orange advisory of heavy snowfall extended till Wednesday, countrywide cold snap ahead

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) extended until Wednesday a Code Orange advisory for heavy snowfall, broadening also the affected area to include the region of Moldova.

According to the weather forecasters, between April 4 at 10:30 a.m. and April 5 at 2:00 p.m., in most of Moldova and in the Southern and Eastern Carpathians, especially at altitudes above 1,400 m, it will continue to snow, with weather temporarily turning blizzardy as the wind is expected to gust at speeds of over 55 - 65 km/h, and a thick layer of snow will build up.

A Code Yellow advisory for increased wind speeds and snow is also in effect for most of the country until Wednesday afternoon. According to ANM, the wind will gust up to over 55 - 65 km/h in Muntenia, Dobrogea and locally in Oltenia and Moldova; in spots, wind speeds can attain even 70 - 75 km/h. In the mountains, in Transylvania and locally in Maramures there will be precipitation - predominantly as snow, and temporary blizzard conditions that will leave the area blanketed in snow.

The country southeast will see local and temporary rainfall, quantitatively moderate, while precipitation will be mixed in the rest of the country. The wind will pick up to gales in the west.

The ANM also issued a weather notification, effective until April 8, cautioning of a particularly cold snap, with temperatures by 8 - 12 degrees Celsius below the multi-year averages.

In the northern half of the country precipitation will be predominantly in the form of snow, and locally and temporarily the wind will gain momentum to speeds of 45 - 55 km/h, especially in Moldova, Dobrogea, southern Banat and Oltenia, as well as in mountain areas. AGERPRES