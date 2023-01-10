Code orange for heavy rainfall in Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea and in mountainous area of Dambovita county

On Tuesday, the National Meteorological Administration issued a Code orange warning of heavy rainfall valid until Wednesday evening in the counties of Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea and in the mountainous area of Dambovita county.

According to meteorologists, between January 10, 6:00 p.m. and January 11, 10:00 p.m., there will be heavy precipitation in the mentioned areas, and through accumulation, throughout the interval, precipitation amounts will generally be over 50. ..60 l/m2.

The precipitation will be in the form of rain in the low relief areas and snow at altitudes generally above 1000 m, where a consistent layer of snow will be deposited locally.

On the other hand, a Code yellow was issued for quantitatively significant precipitation and intensification of the wind in the mountains, valid from Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. until Wednesday at 10:00 p.m.

The Code yellow targets the north of Oltenia, Muntenia locality, as well as the south-west of Moldova, where it will rain quantitatively. The amounts of water, through accumulation throughout the interval, will exceed 25...30 l/m2 and on restricted areas 40...50 l/m2.

In the Southern Carpathians and in the south of the Eastern Carpathians, at altitudes generally above 1000 m, it will snow quantitatively and a layer of snow will be deposited. The wind will intensify in the high area, especially during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, with gusts of over 70...90 km/h, blowing the snow and reducing visibility.

The counties partially marked with Code yellow are: Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Brasov, Covasna, Bacau, Ialomiţa, Dambovita, Ilfov and the municipality of Bucharest. Also, the counties of Mehedinti, Gorj, Valcea and Arges are fully under Code Yellow warning.

For the interval January 10, 10:00 a.m. - January 12, 10:00 a.m., the meteorologists issued, also on Tuesday, an information regarding quantitatively moderate precipitation, at first in the west, center and south of the territory, then in the other areas, and from the night from Wednesday to Thursday, their area will be restricted to the eastern and southeastern regions. Water quantities of 15...25 l/m2 and in some places more than 30 l/m2 will accumulate locally.

The precipitation will be in the form of rain in the low relief areas, mixed in the Western Carpathians, eastern Transylvania and Moldova and predominantly snow in the rest of the mountain area, where a layer of snow will be deposited. There will be isolated dust deposits.

Locally and temporarily the wind will intensify, with speeds in general of 45...55 km/h.AGERPRES