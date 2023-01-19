Code Orange for strong blizzard and heavy precipitation in areas of 10 counties, until Friday evening

Meteorologists have extended until Friday evening the Code Orange warning of strong blizzard and heavy precipitation for areas in 10 counties, while Code Yellow of wind and rain issued for the mountainous area, northern Oltenia and Dobrogea will be valid until Saturday morning.

According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), between January 19, 2:00 p.m. and January 20, 8:00 p.m., there will be heavy precipitation in the Southern Carpathians, and through accumulation, amounts of over 50 - 70 liters/m2 will be recorded . In the beginning, the rains will prevail, and during the day of Friday, January 20, in general, at altitudes above 1,200 meters, it will snow and a consistent layer of snow will be deposited locally, Agerpres informs.

In the high area, at over 1,700 meters, there will be intervals with strong blizzards (gusts over 100 - 110 km/h) and reduced visibility.

The counties covered by the Code Orange warning are: Brasov, Prahova, Arges, Dambovita, Sibiu, Valcea, Alba, Hunedoara, Caras-Severin and Gorj.

Also, between January 19, 2:00 p.m. and January 21, 2:00 a.m., a Yellow Rainfall Code will be in effect, intensification of the wind in the mountainous area and locally in the north of Oltenia, where amounts of precipitation will accumulate generally 25-40 liters/square meter. During Thursday it will rain and only at altitudes above 1,700 meters will there be mixed precipitation, and starting Friday morning, snow will gradually prevail in most of the mountain area and a layer of snow will be deposited.

Locally and temporarily, the wind will continue to show intensifications in Dobrogea, with speeds generally of 55 - 65 km/h, and in the high mountain area wind gusts will exceed 70 - 90 km/h, turning into a blizzard and blowing the snow.

ANM specifies that mixed precipitation (rain, sleet, and in smaller areas snow) will be reported during the day of Friday, January 20, and in the low relief areas in the west, northwest and center, and intensification of the wind will be for shorter periods of time and in the rest of the country.