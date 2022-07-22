Code Orange of heatwave in ten counties on Friday and Saturday, 38-40 degrees Celsius to be reached

Ten counties in the Western and Southern parts of the country will be under a Code Orange alert of heatwave and severe thermal discomfort on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

Thus, on July 22 and 23, the heatwave will intensify in Banat, Crisana, Southern Oltenia, Southwestern Muntenia, Northwestern Transylvania and Western Maramures. In general, thermal values of 38 - 40 degrees will be recorded in the afternoon, while at night they will not drop below 20 - 22 degrees and, therefore, the thermal discomfort will be severe.

At the same time, the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. AGERPRES