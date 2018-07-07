Code Orange of heavy rain in 18 counties until Tuesday evening;Code Yellow for Bucharest, rest of counties

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued a Code Orange advisory of heavy rain, valid in 18 counties of Transylvania, Muntenia and Oltenia, starting Sunday afternoon until Tuesday evening, as well as a Code Yellow advisory for the rest of the country, including Bucharest, informs Agerpres.

According to meteorologists, as of Sunday, 8 July, 16:00hrs and up to Tuesday, 10 July, 21:00hrs, in Oltenia, west and north of Muntenia, south and west of Transylvania, as well as in the southern half of the Banat area and in the south-west of Moldova there will be time intervals of heavy rain and water quantities of 40 - 50 liters/sqm that will accumulate, with 70 - 80 liters/sqm locally.

The counties targeted by the Code Orange are the following: Teleorman, Dambovita, Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea, Covasna, Brasov, Sibiu, Alba, Cluj, Hunedoara, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt, Arges, Valcea and Gorj.

Moreover, also on Sunday, as of 11:00hrs up to Tuesday, 12:00hrs, a Code Yellow will be in force for the rest of the territory, including Bucharest.