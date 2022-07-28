Code Orange of torrential downpours in Southern and Curvature Carpathians, heat wave in south of country

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Thursday, an Orange Code warning of torrential showers in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, while a Code Yellow of atmospheric instability targets Oltenia, locally in Muntenia, southern Moldova and of Banat, southern and eastern Transylvania and northern Dobrogea.

Throughout Thursday, in the Southern Carpathians and Curvature Carpathians, there will be periods of torrential downpours, frequent lightning. In short periods of time or through accumulation, rainfall is expected to exceed 40 - 60 liters/sqm.

On the other hand, until Friday morning at 6:00 hrs., in the counties of Oltenia, Muntenia, southern Moldova and Banat, southern and eastern Transylvania and northern Dobrogea, there will be torrential downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms and hail. Local water quantities will exceed 25 - 30 liters/sqm.

The heatwave will persist in the west and locally in the south of the country in the next two days, and the maximum temperatures will range between 33 and 37 degrees, according to a Code Yellow warning issued on Thursday by ANM.

Thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, especially on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, most regions will experience thermal discomfort will be high, with locally hot weather, and from the second part of the day the atmospheric instability will increase first in the west and northwest of the country, then gradually in the rest of the territory.AGERPRES