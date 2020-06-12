Code Yellow advisory for unstable weather valid nationwide extended until Monday morning

Meteorologists extended until Monday morning the Code Yellow advisory for atmospheric instability, valid in the entire country as of Friday.

According to the forecast published by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Friday, between 12 June, 10:00hrs and 15 June, 10:00hrs, mainly in eastern, northern and central regions, as well as in mountain areas, there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability, bringing frequent thunders, torrential rains, hail and storms.The water quantities will exceed 25 - 30 l/sq m and on small areas, 40 - 60 l/sq m.The ANM mentions that, within the next week, the degree of atmospheric instability will be high in most of the country and, depending on the development and intensity of the weather phenomena, it will update the advisory issued on Friday.