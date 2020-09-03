Code Yellow of rains in 16 counties as of 12:00 hrs

The National Meteorological Administration has issued a Code Yellow of temporary accentuated atmospheric instability for 16 counties in the north-east and center of the country, which will be in force on Thursday, and in the night of Thursday to Friday nine counties in the center and south-east will be under a Code Orange of showers.

According to meteorologists, on Thursday, between 12:00 and 21:00, in the south-eastern half of Transylvania, the north and west of Moldova, the north of Muntenia and in the north-east of Oltenia will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability, which will be manifested by showers, thunders, wind intensifications, storms and hail. In short time intervals or by accumulation, water quantities of 25 - 35 l / sqm and on restricted areas 40 - 50 l / sqm will be registered.The counties under the Yellow Code are: Botosani, Iasi, Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Mures, Harghita, Covasna, Sibiu, Brasov, Valcea, Arges, as well as the mountainous area in the counties of Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea and Dambovita.Between September 3, from 21:00 and September 4, until 23:00, in Muntenia, Dobrogea, the southern half of Moldova and the south-east of Transylvania there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability with torrential showers, frequent thunders, short-term wind intensifications, storms and hail. In short time intervals or by accumulation, water quantities of 25 - 35 l / sqm and on restricted areas 40 - 50 l / sqm will be registered.The Code Yellow will be established on Thursday evening in Bucharest and in the counties of Harghita, Covasna, Brasov, Bacau, Vaslui, Vrancea, Galati, Tulcea, Constanta, Arges, Prahova, Dambovita, Giurgiu and Teleorman.Also, as of Thursday night from 2:00, until Friday at 23:00, a Code Orange of showers will be valid in the counties of Calarasi, Ialomita, Braila, Buzau, as well as in the mountain area of Vrancea, Prahova, Brasov, Covasna and Dambovita counties, where the atmospheric instability will be accentuated, and the quantities of water, in short time intervals or by accumulation, will exceed 50 - 70 l / sqm.