Colectiv Case/ Former mayor Cristian Popescu-Piedone - sentenced to 8y 6m jail sentence

The former mayor of District 4 Bucharest, Cristian Popescu-Piedone, was sentenced on Monday by the Bucharest Tribunal to 8 years and 6 months jail time for the crime of abuse of office in relation to the issuing of functioning permits for the Collective Club, the site of a devastating fire on October 3, 2015 that left 64 dead and around 150 injured.

The decision of the court is not final.