colectiv/Collective, nominated for Oscars/ First time Romanian film receives two nominations

Film critic Irina Margareta Nistor said that after the Romanian documentary colectiv/Collective, directed, written, produced and edited by Alexander Nanau, became on Monday the first Romanian film nominated for the Oscars, where it will compete in Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature Film, that this is the first time that a Romanian film receives two nominations.

"This is the first time that a Romanian film receives two nominations, for Best International Feature Film, it being a documentary. So, it is one more success and I think it has a chance at at least for one of them. Of course, we would be happy to be in both. I think there's more competition for best international feature film than for documentary. I think it's the best for the Documentary Feature category, considering that I know them all," Irina Margareta Nistor told AGERPRES.

She said that "colectiv" is a documentary "from one end to the other", films of this kind being generally made as fiction films that start from real cases."In general, fiction films have been made from real cases in the newsrooms, or here it is a documentary from one end to the other that involves the part related to newspapers, but also to health, and to corruption. And, obviously, the drama from Colectiv (club, ed. n.), hence the title, which has a double meaning, in the idea that we should be together to change something for the better," the critic added.She specified that 2021 started well for Romania, given that our country also won the "Golden Bear" in Berlin."We started well this year, because Romania has just received the 'Golden Bear' in Berlin. It is a continuity that started almost 20 years ago, as we well know, and which also involved a Palm d'Or at Cannes," said Irina Margareta Nistor.The colectiv/Collective documentary, co-produced by Romania-Luxembourg, directed by Alexander Nanau, is a captivating story that presents the joint efforts of doctors, government officials and investigative journalists, who fight corruption while discovering widespread fraud in the Bucharest health system after the fire in the Bucharest District 4 Colectiv club, which took place on October 30, 2015.

AGERPRES