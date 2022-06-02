 
     
Commander of NATO Battle Group in Romania lays wreath at Heroes Cemetery in Miercurea Ciuc

universul.net
Vincent Minguet

The Commander of the NATO Battle Group in Romania, Colonel Vincent Minguet, laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to the national heroes in the Heroes' Cemetery in Miercurea-Ciuc, where military and religious ceremonies took place on Thursday, in marking the Heroes' Day, Agerpres reports.

Colonel Vincent Minguet laid the wreath together with the commander of the 61st Mountain Hunters Brigade "General Virgil Badulescu," Colonel Nicolae Gabriel Oros.

In connection with the significance of the day, the commander of the NATO Battle Group, Colonel Vincent Minguet told the press: "As soldiers, we know exactly what we are doing and we know exactly that this is a tribute to those who have fallen for the sake of defending our way of life and the values we believed in."

Colonel Vincent Minguet was in Miercurea-Ciuc, in the context of a joint training programme of the French troops with the Romanian troops from the 61st Mountain Hunters Brigade "General Virgil Badulescu," and with the troops of the 2nd Mountain Hunters Brigade.

