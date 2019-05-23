Commander of Turkish fishing boat caught poaching in Romania's Exclusive Economic Zone, placed in preventive custody

The commander of the fishing boat under Turkey's flag, caught poaching in the Black Sea two days ago by the Border Police speedboats, was placed in preventive custody for 30 days by the Constanta Court for the continuation of the investigation, informed the Coast Guard.

According to the cited source, the Coast Guard police, coordinated by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanta Court, continued their investigation into the eight Turkish citizens who were caught on board the fishing boat, which was fishing illegally in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Romania, on 20 May, at over 50 nautical miles from Costinesti.Thus, the crew members of the Turkish fishing boat and the evidence were presented on Wednesday to the Constanta Court, which ordered the 30-day preventive arrest of the Turkish commander, a Turkish citizen.