Commercial airlines passenger traffic on Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta International Airport, up 44 pct in 2023

Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta International Airport wrapped up 2023 with a total traffic (commercial and non-commercial purposes ) of 115,107 passengers, an increase of 44% compared to the previous year (80,007 - number recorded in 2022), representatives of the institution informed Tuesday.

A total of 8,129 aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) were also recorded and 2,293 tonnes of cargo were transported.

As far as commercial airlines passenger traffic is concerned, there were 93,869 passengers on regular, charter and general aviation flights, a 41% increase compared to last year (66,472 - number of passengers recorded in 2022).

As for the destinations to which passengers can currently travel, direct flights to London and Istanbul are available weekly, with the latter also offering connecting flights (via Istanbul) to various cities around the world.

"For passengers who choose to fly from Constanta Airport, public transport options are available on the route Constanta - Mihail Kogalniceanu and back (program available on www.mk-airport.ro), shuttle bus transport options as well as taxi transport options," the airport's press release also says.