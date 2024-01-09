 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Commercial airlines passenger traffic on Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta International Airport, up 44 pct in 2023

facebook.com
Bază Mihail Kogalniceanu

Commercial airlines passenger traffic on Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta International Airport, up 44 pct in 2023

Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta International Airport wrapped up 2023 with a total traffic (commercial and non-commercial purposes ) of 115,107 passengers, an increase of 44% compared to the previous year (80,007 - number recorded in 2022), representatives of the institution informed Tuesday.

A total of 8,129 aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) were also recorded and 2,293 tonnes of cargo were transported.

As far as commercial airlines passenger traffic is concerned, there were 93,869 passengers on regular, charter and general aviation flights, a 41% increase compared to last year (66,472 - number of passengers recorded in 2022).

As for the destinations to which passengers can currently travel, direct flights to London and Istanbul are available weekly, with the latter also offering connecting flights (via Istanbul) to various cities around the world.

"For passengers who choose to fly from Constanta Airport, public transport options are available on the route Constanta - Mihail Kogalniceanu and back (program available on www.mk-airport.ro), shuttle bus transport options as well as taxi transport options," the airport's press release also says.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.