Commissioners with Consumer Protection propose temporary suspension of altex.ro website

Commissioners with Consumer Protection have proposed the temporary suspension of the activity of the altex.ro website for incorrect commercial practices in the context of Black Friday.

According to a release of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, following the irregularities noted, the economic operator was fined 50,000 RON.

"ANPC will inform authorities in the domain, namely the National Audiovisual Council and the National Institute for Research-Development in Informatics - ICI, regarding the noted irregularities, on Black Friday, at Altex, in order to prevent the continuation of this type of non-compliant 'price reduction'," the institution said.

