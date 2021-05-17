Compa Sibiu net profit goes up by 25% in Q1

The manufacturer of subassemblies and car parts Compa Sibiu secures in the first trimester of the year, a net profit of 7.4 million RON, 25% larger than the one during the similar period of last year, namely 5.9 million RON, according to the report sent on Monday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Income has gone up to 185 million RON, from 176 million RON, while spending has gone to 177 million RON, from 168 million RON.

"An important aspect in the company's activity represents resuming activity in nearly all sectors. Under the aspect of ensuring an orders portfolio, of ensuring production capacity with demands, we appreciate that the level of orders received from commercial partners is at a high level, requiring substantial efforts from the company in order to promptly satisfy customers," the representatives of the company say in the above-mentioned report.

They are highlighting that they are dealing with an acute lack of staff, especially direct production workers, operators for numerically controlled machine tools.

The cause of this situation is correlated with the fact that in the months of April - May 2020 the company's activity was halted, and the majority of the company's employees had their contracts suspended, during which they benefited from furlough worth 75%.

In this context, a large part of the staff has left the company, choosing to work in other countries. The number of employees has reduced by over 400.

"Due to the high level of industrialization in the Sibiu area, where important multinational companies operate, the lack of staff is a special problem. For diminishing the effect of this situation, employees were requested to work overtime during the week, even on Saturday and Sunday. At the same time, for ensuring the necessary staff, Compa is in deep negotiations with companies specialized in recruitment (for direct production workers, operators for numerically controlled machine tools and welders, from (Asia) countries."

Compa Sibiu is a company specialized in the production of subassemblies and car parts.