Company deregistrations almost 73 pct down over Jan - April 2020

Company deregistrations were 72.87 pct down at 15,179 in the first four months of 2020 from the same period of 2019, shows statistical data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Bucharest tops the list with most deregistrations - 2,089 companies (by 62.85 pct less YoY), followed by the counties of Constanta - 714 (-45.33 pct), Cluj - 680 (-63.24 pct) and Timis - 625 (-59.60 pct).

Conversely, the counties with the fewest deregistered businesses were Ialomita - 117 (-70.08 pct from the year-ago period), Covasna - 117 (-72.85 pct) and Calarasi - 134 (-79.06 pct).

None of the counties saw a rise in the number of business deregistrations during the reporting period, while the most significant decreases were in the counties of Maramures (+85.68 pct), Gorj (+84.43 pct) and Teleorman (+84.33 pct).

As many as 1,388 businesses were deregistered this April, most of them in Bucharest - 218, and in the counties of Cluj - 109, Constanta - 99, and Timis - 78.

The activity sectors with most company deregistrations were wholesale & retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - with 4,068 struck off companies (-76.55 pct compared to the first four months of 2019), construction - 1,393 (-74.5 pct), and agriculture, forestry and fishing - 1,251 (-88.46 pct).