Competition Council authorizes takeover of Omniform by Proplast Group

The Competition Council authorized the transaction by which the Proplast Group, through Nutripack SAS, takes over Omniform and, indirectly, Duton Plast Muscel, according to a release of the competition authority sent, on Thursday.

The Proplast Group, through its subsidiaries, is active mainly in the production of rigid plastic packaging in the European market. The Proplast Group is also active in the sector of reusable plastic cup sales and in the production of equipment and instruments necessary for plastic injection.

The Omniform Group is specialized in producing personalized packaging, trays and blisters, mainly for the food industry.

Duton Plant Muscel SA, the Romanian branch of Omniform SA, makes single-use plastic recipients, mainly for the food industry.

Following the analysis, the Competition Council noted that this operation does not raise significant challenges in the path of effective competition on the Romanian market or substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding compatibility with a normal competition environment.

The decision will be published on the website of the national authority for competition, after eliminating information that is confidential in nature, Agerpres informs.