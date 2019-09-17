Conference on EU free trade agreements opportunities

Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Stefan-Radu Oprea and the head of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mihai Daraban, on Tuesday participate in the conference "Opportunities brought by the EU's free trade agreement and challenges encountered by business people. How can we capitalize on the EU trade policy?," an event that will take place at the CCIR headquarters.

The conference provides the participants an opportunity for a better understanding of the trade policy of the European Union, with an emphasis on the latest free trade agreements concluded between the EU and third states such as Canada, Japan, Vietnam.They will also debate at the conference on the benefits and challenges brought by these agreements to businessmen in Romania.Participating in the event will be Lucian Cernat - chief economist at DG Trade within the European Commission, Stephane Lambert - counselor and chief for trade policies, economy, science and technology at Canada's Representative Office with the EU.The conference is organised by the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship and the Canadian Embassy in Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova, with the support of the European Commission.