Congress of International Federation of Journalists adopts new Global Charter of Ethics (MediaSind)

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has established a strategy for defending the rights of journalists and freedom of expression in over 140 countries where the organization has affiliated members, at the 30th Congress, held between 11-14 June 2019 in Tunis (Tunisia).

According to a press release issued by MediaSind for AGERPRES on Friday, an event held before the congress debated three key-issues in the sector, namely the future of journalism in the digital era (IFJ Report: Journalists of the Digital Age), good practices of trade unions around the world and the situation of journalism in the East Middle after the Arab revolutions."The delegates discussed and adopted a new Global Charter of Ethics of IFJ Journalists, also known as the Bordeaux Declaration, first adopted in 1954 by the World Congress of IFJ and last amended in 1986. The most recent amendments take into account the current media, the challenges and encouraging journalists to adhere to the highest ethical standards at a time when debates on misinformation are terrifying," the press release reads.More than 60 motions have been adopted on the safety of journalists, measures to combat misinformation, condemnation of attacks on journalists and press freedom in many countries, and on the defense of collective bargaining for freelancers and journalists' copyrights.Romania was represented at this event by Leonard Paduret, President of the Federation of Culture and Mass Media FAIR-MediaSind, and by Executive President Cristinel Godinac. In the discussions, they presented the problems faced by mass media staff, such as deeply unfavorable labor legislation for both employed and self-employed workers, some employers' abuses against employees, the assault on the political class on public media institutions, and failure to observe the principles of social dialogue.In terms of Good Practices, the Romanian delegates presented the ongoing projects, including the Live Skills for the training of the workers in the Culture and Mass Media sector, funded by the European Commission and carried out in partnership with the British Council, as well as the ReStart Project for quality journalism done by MediaSind in partnership with the National News Agency AGERPRES and the main universities in the country