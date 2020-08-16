Congress sanctions USR - PLUS merger, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos to co-chair new formation

The merger of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) was decided on August 15 by a joint online congress of the two formations, with almost 85 percent of the delegates voting in favor of the move. The new formation will be called USR PLUS and will be co-chaired by Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos until the congress that will elect the party leadership.

"We have been together right from the beginning, we were strong as an alliance, the merger is a natural step. It is what our members wanted, it's what the electorate asked us to do. Together we are even more determined to fight for our ideals and principles, and our will to change Romania for the better is even stronger today. The old parties have had for 30 years the chance to prove what they can do. Now it is our generation's turn to decide what this country will look like," said USR PLUS co-chairman Dan Barna according to a joint statement of the two parties.In his turn, Dacian Ciolos said that "starting today, together, USR PLUS becomes the most important political force that wants the fast modernization of Romania, which has the necessary strength to fight the old parties on an equal footing and which will act in sync, together with tens of thousands of members, in the local and parliamentary elections.""By voting for the Alliance in impressive numbers, the Romanians have shown us that they want PLUS and USR to stand together. If we hadn't listened and understood the message of the people, leaving personal ambitions behind, it would have meant that the two political projects were not intended for the society, but only for a few party members," said USR PLUS co-chairman Dacian Ciolos.The merger has now to be registered at the Tribunal. After the final acknowledgement in court of the merger protocol, a congress will be called to elect the party leading team, and each county and local organization will also elect its leaders, the release states.