Consolidation of Schengen area requires Romania inside (IntMin)

The Schengen area will be stronger and more functional with Romania inside, and the "enclavisation", the separation of countries within the European Union in the matter of migration represents "the surest path to failure", declared Monday the Minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, in a speech given on the occasion of the Day of the Romanian Border Police, according to a press release sent on Monday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI).

He pointed out that the Romanian border is "well protected", and the figures regarding migration have decreased.

Also, the minister stated that the problem of migration is European, and Romania takes it "in the most serious way" and treats it as a serious, competent and capable European partner.

"The problem of migration is here for a long time from now on. It remains to be seen if we, the member states of the European Union, will have enough wisdom and enough solidarity to address it and solve the migration problem together, treating each other equally and respecting each other and giving us the opportunity to fully develop our resources to solve the migration problem. Enclavisation, separation of countries in the European Union in addressing problems and migration is the surest way to failure. And the problem of migration will not go away from here anyway. So, the conclusion would be to continue on the same path, to correctly recognize each other's results, not to instrumentalize them against each other, not to put the narrowly seen national interest in relation to the national interest of another state and to understand that we will serve our national sovereign interests by harmonizing and helping each other," Predoiu added.

"Beyond this problem of migration, there are other equally important ones. They mentioned (...) smuggling, cross-border crime, helping Ukrainians who access our national territory and who need shelter, and they found it. They need jobs, and they found them. They need a friendly state, and they found it. They need an inclusive, generous, solidarity society, and they found it. They need schools and kindergartens for children, and they found them. There are 32,000 Ukrainian children in our kindergartens today and that means a lot, for the future, for what Ukrainians understand from this consolidated relationship in times of restrictions. These things will not be forgotten," Catalin Predoiu said.AGERPRES