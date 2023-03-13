Constitutional Court to hold event honoring 100 years since adoption of Constitution of Unified Romania

The Constitutional Court (CCR) will celebrate the Centennial of the Constitution of Unified Romania (1923 - 2023) with a solemn meeting that will take place on March 20 at the Palace of Parliament, the constitutional watchdog said in a release.

The solemn meeting opens the series of events and manifestations organized by the Constitutional Court throughout 2023, which was declared by the CCR plenary as the Centennial Year of the Constitution of Unified Romania.

Among the personalities invited to the event are President Klaus Iohannis, Senate acting President Alina Gorghiu, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice Corina Alina Corbu.

Also attending will be Koen Lenaerts - President of the Court of Justice of the European Union, Claire Bazy-Malaurie - President of the Venice European Commission for Democracy through Law, Mamadou Badio Camara - President of the Association of Francophone Constitutional Courts (ACCF), constitutional judges from the Republic of Moldova, presidents and judges of other European constitutional courts, high representatives of central public authorities, representatives of the academic milieu from the country and abroad.

The original copies of the 1923 and the 1866 Constitutions will be displayed in a thematic exhibition of relevant documents and photographs which will be organized in the Senate foyer, in cooperation with institutional partners.

March 28, 2023 marks 100 years since the adoption of the Constitution of Unified Romania. Between November 1922 and March 1923, the Assembly of Deputies and the Senate, as Constituent Assemblies, drafted and debated within their select committees the draft Constitution which cleared the Assembly of Deputies on March 26, 1923, and the Senate on March 27, 1923. On March 28, 1923, the Constitution of Unified Romania was promulgated, as a necessary constitutional foundation "for the consolidation and vigorous progress of our treasured Romania".

According to the CCR, the adoption of the 1923 Constitution marks a unique moment in the constitutional and state history of Romania, through which the national project of the Romanians for the accomplishment of the Romanian unitary national state was completed and enshrined in the Fundamental Law, as the political and legal act which set the grounds for the legislative and administrative unification of the Romanian state after the Greater Union of 1918.

Through Article 103, the Constitution of 1923 established for the first time in the constitutional history of Romania "the right to judge the constitutionality of laws and to declare inapplicable those acts that are contrary to the Constitution." AGERPRES