Construction volume goes up 8.9 pct January through September

The volume of construction works January through September was 8.9 percent higher year-over-year in unadjusted terms, and 6.6 percent up expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted terms, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The structural elements to see growth as unadjusted series in the reporting period were current maintenance and repair works (+17.1 pct), capital repair works (+12.9 pct), and new construction works (+5.8 pct), told Agerpres.

By construction objects, the volume of non-residential buildings went up 19.4 percent, the volume of engineering works advanced 5.4 percent, and that of residential buildings was up 4 percent.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, current maintenance and repair works advanced 14.6 percent, capital repair works were up by 7.9 percent, and new construction works increased by 3.8 percent.

By construction objects, the volume of non-residential buildings went up 17.6 percent, that of residential buildings advanced 5.4 percent, while the volume of engineering works dropped 0.1 percent.

In September 2022, the volume of construction works was 8.2 percent higher in unadjusted terms compared to August 2022, and 3.3 percent up when adjusted for business days and seasonality.

In unadjusted terms, the volume of new construction works increased by 10.1 percent in September compared to August 2022, that of current maintenance and repair works was 5 percent higher, and capital repair works also advanced by 4.2 percent.

By construction objects, the volume of engineering works was up by 11.4 percent, that of non-residential buildings advanced by 7 percent and the volume of residential buildings was up 3.6 percent.

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, September's new construction works were 3.8 percent up compared to the month before, while current maintenance and repair work were 3.6 percent down, and capital repair works dropped 2.3 percent.

By construction objects, the volume of engineering works advanced by 4.5 percent, while the volume of non-residential buildings and residential buildings dropped by 4.4 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Year-over-year, the volume of construction works was 26.4 percent higher in unadjusted terms this September, with capital repair works advancing by 69.5 percent, maintenance works and current repairs growing by 35 percent, and new construction works going up 18.9 percent.

By construction objects, growth was registered for non-residential buildings (+38.1 percent) and engineering works (+37.3 percent), while the volume of residential buildings dropped by 0.3 percent.

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, the volume of construction works was 27.2 percent higher overall this September, with growth in capital repair works (+66.5 percent), current maintenance and repair works (+35.4 percent), and new construction works (+20.2 percent).

By construction objects, the volume of construction works increased for non-residential buildings (+39.2 percent), engineering works (+36.9 percent) and residential buildings (+0.8 percent).