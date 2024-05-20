Construction works volume decreases 7.1pct in Q1

The construction works volume decreased in the first quarter of this year compared to the corresponding period in 2023 by 7.1% as gross series, and 7.9% as seasonally adjusted series, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS, the volume of construction works, gross series, fell 7.1% overall. By structural elements, decreases occurred in new construction works (-9.0%) and maintenance and current repairs (-6.7%). Capital repair works went up 6.7%. By construction object, drops were recorded for residential buildings (-34.1%) and non-residential buildings (-1.6%). Engineering construction rose 6.8%.

The volume of construction works dropped, as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, by 7.9%. New construction works and current maintenance and repair work fell 10.8% and 1.7% respectively. Capital repair works advanced 9.1%. By construction object, there was a decrease in residential buildings (-31.8%). Engineering and non-residential building volume increased 9.2% and 1.5% respectively.

According to the INS, the volume of construction works increased in March 2024 compared to February 2024, as a gross series, by 43.7%, with an increase in maintenance and current repairs (+51.7%), new construction works (+43.5%) and capital repairs (+29.3%). By construction object, the following increases occurred: engineering construction works (+58.2%), residential buildings (+46.5%) and non-residential buildings (+20.2%).

The volume of construction works increased, as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, by 9.1%, with advances in new construction works (+13.4%) and in maintenance and current repairs (+1.7%). Capital repair works went down 11.0%. By construction object, the volume of construction works increased in engineering construction (+11.0%) and residential buildings (+6.3%). Non-residential buildings decreased 10.4%.

Also, the volume of construction work, as a gross series, dropped in March 2024 compared to March 2023, overall, 3.5%. By structural elements, decreases were recorded in maintenance and current repair works (-7.3%) and new construction works (-3.5%). Capital repair works increased by 6.3%. By construction object, decreases were recorded for residential buildings (-24.7%) and non-residential buildings (-10.2%). Engineering construction increased 13.7%.

As a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works decreased overall 1.2%. By structural elements, decreases occurred in current maintenance and repair works (-8.1%) and new construction works (-0.1%). Capital repair works advanced 11.4%. By construction object, the volume of construction works decreased for residential buildings (-22.8%) and non-residential buildings (-7.0%). Engineering construction gained 17.1%.