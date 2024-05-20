Subscription modal logo Premium

Construction works volume decreases 7.1pct in Q1

The construction works volume decreased in the first quarter of this year compared to the corresponding period in 2023 by 7.1% as gross series, and 7.9% as seasonally adjusted series, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS, the volume of construction works, gross series, fell 7.1% overall. By structural elements, decreases occurred in new construction works (-9.0%) and maintenance and current repairs (-6.7%). Capital repair works went up 6.7%. By construction object, drops were recorded for residential buildings (-34.1%) and non-residential buildings (-1.6%). Engineering construction rose 6.8%.

The volume of construction works dropped, as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, by 7.9%. New construction works and current maintenance and repair work fell 10.8% and 1.7% respectively. Capital repair works advanced 9.1%. By construction object, there was a decrease in residential buildings (-31.8%). Engineering and non-residential building volume increased 9.2% and 1.5% respectively.

According to the INS, the volume of construction works increased in March 2024 compared to February 2024, as a gross series, by 43.7%, with an increase in maintenance and current repairs (+51.7%), new construction works (+43.5%) and capital repairs (+29.3%). By construction object, the following increases occurred: engineering construction works (+58.2%), residential buildings (+46.5%) and non-residential buildings (+20.2%).

The volume of construction works increased, as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, by 9.1%, with advances in new construction works (+13.4%) and in maintenance and current repairs (+1.7%). Capital repair works went down 11.0%. By construction object, the volume of construction works increased in engineering construction (+11.0%) and residential buildings (+6.3%). Non-residential buildings decreased 10.4%.

Also, the volume of construction work, as a gross series, dropped in March 2024 compared to March 2023, overall, 3.5%. By structural elements, decreases were recorded in maintenance and current repair works (-7.3%) and new construction works (-3.5%). Capital repair works increased by 6.3%. By construction object, decreases were recorded for residential buildings (-24.7%) and non-residential buildings (-10.2%). Engineering construction increased 13.7%.

As a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works decreased overall 1.2%. By structural elements, decreases occurred in current maintenance and repair works (-8.1%) and new construction works (-0.1%). Capital repair works advanced 11.4%. By construction object, the volume of construction works decreased for residential buildings (-22.8%) and non-residential buildings (-7.0%). Engineering construction gained 17.1%.

