Consultations at Cotroceni / No-confidence motion expected to be tabled next week

At the end of consolations on Tuesday with President Klaus Iohannis, national chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said that a no-confidence motion will be tabled "most likely" next week.

"We tried to analyse the possible timetable in the next period and we also discussed the no-confidence vote that the opposition will call most likely next week, and we analyzed various scenarios for the future from this perspective of the possibility that the motion may pass," Barna said at a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.