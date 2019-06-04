Consultations at Cotroceni / UPDATE No-confidence motion expected to be tabled next week

At the end of consultations on Tuesday with President Klaus Iohannis, national chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said that a no-confidence motion will be tabled "most likely" next week.

"We tried to analyse the possible timetable in the next period and we also discussed the no-confidence vote that the opposition will call most likely next week, and we analyzed various scenarios for the future from this perspective of the possibility that the motion may pass," Barna said at a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.Bara added that USR will support at parliamentary level any form of government that excludes the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, that will take up some of the goals that USR has campaigned for over the past three years."We said before being asked this question that we support in Parliament any non-PSD government that follows the principles and priorities that I mentioned: no convict in public offices; discarding special pensions, especially those of the military and magistrates; two-round mayoral elections - a very important element that we hold very dear; and repealing Ordinance 114... We see what the best option is, because we are actually chasing companies away from the country at the moment (...) Yes, any non-PSD government variant that would take up these goals that USR has kept on its public agenda for three years will have our parliamentary support," he said.On the other hand, Barna pleaded for an early general election after the presidential election, noting that "it is very difficult for any non-PSD government to operate effectively" with the current parliamentary majority