 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Consultations by PM Ciuca with associative structures in public and private areas, on pandemic and COVID certificate

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had consultations on Thursday with the associative structures in the public and private areas regarding prevention measures and combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants supporting the need for an adequate legal framework for managing an eventual new pandemic wave, as well as for maintaining economic activities.

According to a press release sent by the Government, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, took part in the dialogue, as well as other specialists involved in identifying and implementing solutions for protecting the population.

"Regarding the COVID-19 certificate, the participants supported the need for an adequate legal framework for managing an eventual new pandemic wave, as well as the importance of respecting measures for preventing and combating the pandemic, for both the health of the Romanian people, as well for maintaining economic activities, which can offer continuity in carrying out activities, public services, as well as maintaining jobs, in accordance with the legal and constitutional provisions," the press release reads.

Within the discussions, the quoted source mentions, the vaccine efficiency was highlighted and the experts' opinion was reiterated regarding the capacity of authorized vaccines by the European Medicines Agency, of offering the highest level of defence in front of the severe forms of the SARS-CoV-2 illness, basically understanding that although the vaccine does not protect from infection, instead it protects us from the the serious forms of the illness and the loss of life.

According to the press release, the PM highlighted that the Government will continue to support the most appropriate measures to protect the citizens, continue the economic activities in good conditions, as well as ensure public services.

Furthermore, the PM asked the Minister of Health and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) to take all necessary steps for preparing the health system to offering medical assistance in pandemic conditions, as well as having adequate treatment scheme available.AGERPRES.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.