Consumer protection inspectors required to produce 1.1 control reports daily

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
horia constantinescu anpc

The activity of the National Consumer Protection Authority's county offices will be assessed daily, and according to the new standard, each inspector is required to produce on average 1.1 control reports a day, president of the consumer watchdog Horia Constantinescu told a press conference on Thursday, Agerpres.

He stressed that "the reports we draw up on-site are neither epigrams, nor short stories or detective novels (...) but control documents, as we are required to place the economic operators in a fair and legal relationship with consumers."

