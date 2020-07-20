Continental Romania invests 27 million euro in modernizing research and development center in Iasi

Continental Romania has finalized works to expand the research and development center in northeastern Iasi, in which it invested 27 million euro, the company informs in a release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The new construction has 8 levels, a capacity of up to 1,700 places and comprises a complete testing and validation area of products developed within the company, as well as relaxation spaces, conference halls and dining halls, Continental Romania says.

The manager of the research center in Iasi, Marian Petrescu, explained that the finalization of works on modernizing the building allows all the employees of the company in the Iasi location work in the same building.

'By expanding the research and development center already existent, the roots that we have in Iasi are becoming more powerful, more stable. It's a proof and a promise both to ourselves and to the local and regional community that we are here, for better and for worse. The current context is a special one, impossible to predict in any risk analysis, yet we have managed to finalize everything we have proposed. From now on we are together, in the same place, all 2,000 colleagues at Continental Iasi," the manager of the Continental Romania research center in Iasi said, quoted in the release of the company.

The employees of Continental Romania in the Iasi center are involved in the elaboration of top of the line technologies in the auto industry - control units for windows and sunroofs, navigation and multimedia apps. Furthermore, the employees of Continental Romania are conducting also research activities for the vacuumless brake one box design, which implies increasing the efficiency of the car's brakes.

In partnership with the local and international academia, the specialists in Iasi work also on projects dedicated to smart cities and cars, capable of increasing the efficiency, safety and comfort of driving, the Continental Romania release mentions.