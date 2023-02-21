Contracts worth over 38 million EUR through PNRR for rehabilitation of Police and ISU headquarters

Interior Minister Lucian Bode and Development Minister Cseke Attila signed on Tuesday, at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters, the handover of 25 financing contracts for projects worth over 38 million EUR, submitted within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) - "The Wave of Renovation" to the representatives of the MAI structures at the central and territorial level, told Agerpres.

"Ten of the renovation projects represent rehabilitations of several headquarters belonging to the Romanian Police. (...)," Bode mentioned on this occasion.

Also, he added that works will be carried out in order to increase energy efficiency, thermal and energy rehabilitation works and the modernization of constructions.

According to him, within the PNRR calls opened by the Ministry of Development, 98 projects worth over 157 million EUR were submitted, and 73 financing contracts worth 116 million EUR have been signed so far.

In his turn, minister Cseke Attila conveyed that the MAI absorbed more than half of the amount available for central public administration authorities through financing contracts.

He argued that each of these investments is very important both for those who work in the MAI system, and for Romania as a whole.

Nine months after the first call for projects on the local fund component, also managed by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), more than 6,000 contracts were signed, amounting to almost 6 billion EUR, financial resources from the PNRR which are put at the disposal of beneficiaries.